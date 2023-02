Sathiyaraj shines in SG CC’s 25-run win

CHENNAI: K Sathiyaraj (5/31) secured a five-wicket haul as SG CC registered a 15-run win over Mundiyampakkam CC in the Villupuram DCA League Second Division match recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: SG CC 142/8 in 25 overs (MK Stalin 62, G Jaya Prakash 27, D Vignesh 3/23) bt Mundiyampakkam CC 127 in 19.5 overs (V Ajith Kumar 28, S Kathirvel 44*, K Sathiyaraj 5/31); SRTCA 118 in 22 overs (E Durairaj 25, R Ellaiyappan 26, S Gokul 4/21) bt Evergreen CC 109 in 22.2 overs (S Gokul 29, E Durairaj 4/29, R Vimal Chandar 3/23). Third Division: Suriya GOI 91 in 23.1 overs (R Nithin Bala 27, D Vignesh 4/26) lost to New Star CC 97/7 in 10.3 overs (C Saravanan 27, R Nithin Bala 3/27); TVS CC 195/7 in 25 overs (D Ramkumar 73) bt Siga School 102 in 21.1 overs (V Rajasekar 30, R Bala Sanjay 28, G Karunakaran 4/3, A Suriyaprakash 3/16); Suriya Polytechnic 139 in 25 overs (V Dinesh 27, D Sakthivelan 40, R Ramu 3/21) bt VRSCET 117 in 22.3 overs (B Bathri 42, V Dinesh 3/13, V Sanjeevi 4/19)