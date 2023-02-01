Naveen to lead Chennai in Prime Volleyball

CHENNAI: Attacker Naveen Raja Jacob will lead Chennai Blitz in the second edition of the Prime Volleyball League, which will begin on Saturday in Bengaluru.

The Blitz franchise, on Tuesday, made the announcement at a media meet after unveiling its jersey.

When asked about the rationale behind appointing Naveen, one of the three retained players ahead of the auction, as the captain, Chennai head coach Ruben Wolochin replied: “He is the most experienced player in our team. He has vast international experience. He has been working well and guiding the younger players. At the important moments, he can use the experience to help the young players.”

Part of the team that bowed out in the first round in the inaugural edition last year, Naveen would hope to change Blitz’s fortunes around in the forthcoming season.

Coach hopes to implement new style of play

While addressing the media, Ruben said that Chennai is working towards playing an exciting brand of volleyball that will be on par with the international standards.

“Playing a little bit more aggressive with the service… we are trying to play a bit faster. As a result, there might be less possibilities of [opponents] creating combination attacks. We also need a bit of physicality at the net. That (style of play) is what people can expect from us. How much we can put together in 14 or 15 days depends a lot on the group. So far, the boys have been training very good,” said Ruben, whose Chennai team began pre-season on January 14 in Chennai.