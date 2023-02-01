Sports

7 TN athletes to represent India at Asian Indoor C’ships

Four men and three women from Tamil Nadu are in the 26-member India contingent. Tamil Nadu Athletic Association secretary C Latha will accompany the group as manager
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Seven Tamil Nadu athletes will represent India at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, which will be hosted at Astana in Kazakhstan from February 10 to 12. Four men and three women from Tamil Nadu are in the 26-member India contingent. Tamil Nadu Athletic Association secretary C Latha will accompany the group as manager.

TAMIL NADU ATHLETES IN INDIA CONTINGENT: Elakiyadasan (men’s 60 metres), Jeswin Aldrin (men’s long jump), Praveen Chithravel (men’s triple jump), Siva Subramaniam (men’s pole vault), S Archana (women’s 60 metres), Rosy Meena Paulraj (women’s pole vault) and V Pavithra (women’s pole vault)

