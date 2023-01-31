What is going wrong for struggling Chennaiyin?

December 10, 2022, will be etched in the memory of the Chennaiyin supporters as the ‘Marina Machans’ put seven past the bottom-placed NorthEast United FC in a goal fest in Guwahati.

But, the fans have had nothing of note to remember in the last one-and-a-half months, when the club’s games have proved to be a tough watch. While some of its fellow play-off aspirants are picking up speed at the right time, CFC is on a six-match winless streak which has put the two-time ISL champion on the back row in the qualification race.

What will frustrate Brdaric is the fact that the team lacked the X factor in games where it was superior to its opponents. Also, goals have dried up since the demolition job of NorthEast, with Chennaiyin scoring only six from as many matches recently.