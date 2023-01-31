Top knocks from India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as he turns 26

CHENNAI: The Maharashtra batter shot into the limelight with his superb exploits with the bat for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, notably in the 2021 season where he scored 635 runs to emerge as the highest run-getter of the competition. His stellar show guided Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title. However, the right-hander had proved his mettle with audacious knocks in the domestic circuit much before he featured in the IPL.
Gaikwad made his List A debut in the 2016–17 season, and it didn't take long for the Maharashtra-born batsman to grab centre stage. Gaikwad finished the competition as the third-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare trophy after scoring 444 runs in his first season.
Let's take a look at some of the prolific knocks played by the batter.
101* vs Rajasthan Royals (IPL 2021 )
The first IPL century by Ruturaj Gaikwad came in 2021. Gaikwad played a breathtaking inning of 101* off just 60 balls against Rajasthan Royals. He hit nine boundaries and five sixes in his incredible knock. Gaikwad received the Man of the Match award, but Rajasthan Royals defeated the opposition by seven wickets.
220* vs Uttar Pradesh (Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022)
UP bowler Shiva Singh was at the receiving end of the mayhem caused by Gaikwad, who slammed seven sixes in a row. Gaikwad became the first batter in the history of white-ball cricket to have struck seven consecutive sixes in an over. His solid innings, studded with 10 fours and 16 sixes, helped his side set up a competitive total of 330/5 in 50 overs
195 vs Tamil Nadu (Ranji Trophy 2023)
In a Ranji Trophy encounter against Tamil Nadu in January 2023, Ruturaj Gaikwad recorded his highest score in first-class cricket. He scored an absolutely stellar 195 in the first innings to help Maharashtra to a respectable total of 446.
99 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (IPL 2022)
Ruturaj Gaikwad put on another exceptional performance during the previous IPL season when he scored 99 runs off 57 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was also named Man of the Match as Chennai Super Kings defeated the rivals by 13 runs.
168 vs Chandigarh (Vijay Hazare 2021)
Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed four centuries during the 2021 campaign. The right-hander demonstrated his outstanding batting prowess against Chandigarh by scoring 168 runs during the match. With the aid of his impressive batting, Maharashtra were able to score a massive total of 310 runs.
