Top knocks from India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as he turns 26

CHENNAI: The Maharashtra batter shot into the limelight with his superb exploits with the bat for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, notably in the 2021 season where he scored 635 runs to emerge as the highest run-getter of the competition. His stellar show guided Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title. However, the right-hander had proved his mettle with audacious knocks in the domestic circuit much before he featured in the IPL.

Gaikwad made his List A debut in the 2016–17 season, and it didn't take long for the Maharashtra-born batsman to grab centre stage. Gaikwad finished the competition as the third-highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare trophy after scoring 444 runs in his first season.

Let's take a look at some of the prolific knocks played by the batter.