Men’s Under-25 match: Tamil Nadu takes 246-run lead over Pondicherry
CHENNAI: Medium pacer R Sonu Yadav (4/38) bagged four wickets as Tamil Nadu secured a 246-run first-innings lead over Pondicherry on the second day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Dindigul on Monday. Replying to Tamil Nadu’s first innings total of 484, Pondicherry could muster only 238, despite half-centuries from skipper Paras Ratnaparkhe (80 off 122 balls, 11 fours) and Akash Kargave (68 off 108 balls, 12 fours). Earlier in the day, home team’s batter M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, who began on his overnight score of 37, completed his fifty and finished on 64 (70 balls, 7 fours). Sidak Singh (4/168) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitor with four scalps.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 484 in 99.5 overs (B Sachin 139, Daryl S Ferrario 125, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 57, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 64, Sidak Singh 4/168, Y Saie Sharan 2/57) vs Pondicherry 238 in 75.4 overs (Paras Ratnaparkhe 80, Akash Kargave 68, J Manikandan 40, R Sonu Yadav 4/38, Manimaran Siddharth 2/32)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android