Rotary L&T, Tablets India tourneys: Fellowship of the greens

CHENNAI: The other day, I wanted to opt out of a lunch meet in order to attend the inauguration of a Green Polisher at the Madras Gymkhana Club (MGC) Golf annexe. My friends wondered why the greens are such a big deal for golfers.

“You know, it is a bit of a life and death thing when the ball stops an inch from the pin and you miss a par,” I retorted. Especially when you are struggling to amp your game.