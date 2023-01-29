A penalty shootout decided the outcome of the match as the teams were locked at 2-2 at the end of the regulation 90 minutes (no extra time).
A penalty shootout decided the outcome of the match as the teams were locked at 2-2 at the end of the regulation 90 minutes (no extra time). Twitter
Sports

Chennaiyin goes down to Sudeva Delhi on penalties in Youth Cup semi-finals

Thirteen minutes from time, CFC’s K Srinith levelled the score 2-2 to take the match into a penalty shootout.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC bowed out of the AIFF Under-17 Youth Cup in the semi-final stage after it went down 7-8 to Sudeva Delhi FC on penalties at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Saturday.

A penalty shootout decided the outcome of the match as the teams were locked at 2-2 at the end of the regulation 90 minutes (no extra time).

In normal time, Chennaiyin took the lead through Makakmayum Daniyal in the 39th minute, but Sudeva made a superb second-half comeback via Ramesh Chhetri, who netted a brace with goals in the 47th and 73rd minute.

Thirteen minutes from time, CFC’s K Srinith levelled the score 2-2 to take the match into a penalty shootout.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennaiyin
Chennaiyin FC
Sudeva Delhi
Sudeva Delhi FC
AIFF Under-17 Youth Cup
Youth Cup semi-finals

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in