Chennaiyin goes down to Sudeva Delhi on penalties in Youth Cup semi-finals

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC bowed out of the AIFF Under-17 Youth Cup in the semi-final stage after it went down 7-8 to Sudeva Delhi FC on penalties at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Saturday.

A penalty shootout decided the outcome of the match as the teams were locked at 2-2 at the end of the regulation 90 minutes (no extra time).

In normal time, Chennaiyin took the lead through Makakmayum Daniyal in the 39th minute, but Sudeva made a superb second-half comeback via Ramesh Chhetri, who netted a brace with goals in the 47th and 73rd minute.

Thirteen minutes from time, CFC’s K Srinith levelled the score 2-2 to take the match into a penalty shootout.