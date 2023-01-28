Seminal win: Novak Djokovic tops Paul, to face Tsitsipas in final
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic put aside some shaky performance early on and took over his Australian Open semi-final against unseeded American Tommy Paul on Friday, winning 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 to close in on a 10th championship at Melbourne Park and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.
Djokovic’s parents and brother are in town for the tournament for the first time since he clinched major trophy No.1 here back in 2008, but his father stayed away from this match after getting caught up in a flap connected to spectators who brought banned Russian flags on site earlier in the week.
Forget about that potential distraction. Forget about the heavily taped left hamstring that was an issue last week. Forget about how Djokovic produced twice as many unforced errors, 24, as winners, 12, in the opening set. Forget that he dropped four games in a row in one stretch. As usual, Djokovic summoned what it took to extend his Australian Open winning streak to 27 matches, the longest in the Open era, which dates to 1968.
There was a pause in that string of victories a year ago, of course, when Djokovic was deported from Australia before competition began because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He still has not gotten the shots, but the strict border controls established by the country during the COVID-19 pandemic have been eased.
On Sunday, No.4 seed Djokovic will take on No.3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach his first final at Melbourne Park and second at a Slam.
Whoever wins the final will rise to No.1 in the ATP rankings. For Djokovic, that would mark a return to a spot he has occupied for more weeks than anyone; for Tsitsipas, it would mark a debut there. “I like that number. It is all about you. It is singular. It is one,” said Tsitsipas.
Djokovic has never lost a semi-final or final in Melbourne, going a perfect 19-0, and his nine triumphs there already are a men’s record. If he can add one more to go alongside his seven titles at Wimbledon, three at the US Open and two at the French Open, the 35-year-old from Serbia would equal Nadal for the most Grand Slam trophies earned by a man.
RESULTS: Men’s singles: Semi-finals: N Djokovic bt T Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2; K Khachanov lost to S Tsitsipas 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(6), 3-6
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android