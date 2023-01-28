Graham Reid
Coach Graham Reid’s contract likely to be reviewed

Dt Next Bureau

ROURKELA: India head coach Graham Reid’s contract, which runs till the 2024 Paris Olympics, is likely to be reviewed after the host’s early exit from the ongoing Hockey World Cup.

“Look, I have signed the contract through Paris [Olympics]. But, you know, we will be reviewing, I assume, at the end of this [World Cup],” Reid said.

Meanwhile, Belgium’s golden generation of players stayed on course to defend its World Cup title after edging past Netherlands 3-2 in the penalty shootout here on Friday, setting up the summit clash against Germany. Belgium won after the two sides were locked 2-2 in regulation time. Germany had defeated Australia 3-2 in the first semi-final match.

