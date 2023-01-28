Chennai Open Challenger from Feb 13 to 19

CHENNAI: The ATP Chennai Open Challenger will be hosted at the SDAT Stadium here from February 13 to 19.

While qualifying will take place on February 12, the tournament proper will begin on February 13, the organiser Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) said via a press release on Friday.

The singles main draw will comprise 32 players – 23 direct entrants, three wild cards and six qualifiers.

Chinese Taipei’s 21-year-old Chun-Hsin Tseng, ranked 115 in the world, will be the top seed in the men’s singles draw.

Currently, India players Mukund Sasikumar and Prajnesh Gunneswaran are in the qualifying draw while Ramkumar Ramanathan is alternate No.1. The total prize money for the event is Rs 1.06 crore.