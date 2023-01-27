RKM Vivekananda College clinches TNCA Future Talents T20 title

CHENNAI: Captain and medium pacer Nidhish S Rajagopal (5/26) led from the front with a championship-winning five-wicket haul that included a hat-trick as RKM Vivekananda College emerged triumphant in the TNCA Future Talents T20 Inter-Collegiate Knockout Tournament with a thrilling one-run victory over Guru Nanak College in the final at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Thursday.

Guru Nanak bowled RKM Vivekananda out for 138 in the first essay, thanks to three-wicket hauls from medium pacer S Arun (3/4), who also picked up a hat-trick, and V Yudheeswaran (3/24).

In the second innings, RKM Vivekananda restricted Guru Nanak to 137 for nine, courtesy of Nidhish’s quality performance with the ball.

India men’s team national selector Sridharan Sharath gave away the prizes in the presentation ceremony.