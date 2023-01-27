Chennaiyin FC through to Youth Cup semi-finals

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC sailed into the AIFF Under-17 Youth Cup semi-finals with a convincing 3-0 win over Muthoot FA at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In the last-eight clash, Makakmayum Daniyal (45’) got on the end of a stunning defence-splitting pass and rippled the right side of the net in first half stoppage time to give Chennaiyin a slender 1-0 lead at half-time.

In the 65th minute, S Prakadeswaran doubled the advantage for CFC with a fantastic left-footed finish into the far bottom corner.

In the first minute of second half added time, substitute Lalthapuia (90’), who came off the bench in the 79th minute, completed the formalities after making no mistake from close range.