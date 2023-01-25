Seetharaman
Seetharaman picks up wickets off four consecutive balls

India Japan Lighting edged out Ordnance Clothing Factory by five runs in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group B contest.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Medium pacer S Seetharaman (6/24) picked up wickets off four consecutive deliveries during his match-winning six-wicket haul as India Japan Lighting edged out Ordnance Clothing Factory by five runs in the 17th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy Group B contest that was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Group A: Royal Enfield 87 in 25 overs (T Nishan 4/16, Satish Kumar Singh 4/22) lost to Air Force Station Avadi 88/3 in 9.5 overs (Vishal 28, Brijmohan Singh 25*). Group B: India Japan Lighting 171/8 in 30 overs (M Tajudeen 45, M Ashok Kumar 43*, R Vasudevan 32, S Amuthavanan 26) bt Ordnance Clothing Factory 166 in 29 overs (V Velkumar 51, DN Karthick 46, N Saravanan 27*, S Seetharaman 6/24)

