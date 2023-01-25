Nidhish, Vidyuth star as RKM Vivekananda College reaches final
CHENNAI: Nidhish S Rajagopal (122 not out off 58 balls, 8 fours, 9 sixes) delivered a captain’s performance at No.3 with an unbeaten century while left-arm spinner P Vidyuth (4/6) returned sensational figures as RKM Vivekananda College powered into the TNCA Future Talents T20 Inter-Collegiate Knockout Tournament final with a comfortable 164-run win over Loyola College at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Tuesday.
In the other semi-final, Guru Nanak College defeated SRM IST by 72 runs. The summit clash between RKM Vivekananda and Guru Nanak will be played at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Thursday.
BRIEF SCORES: RKM Vivekananda College 227/4 in 20 overs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 46, Nidhish S Rajagopal 122*, J Ajay Chetan 27, P Vignesh 2/30) bt Loyola College 63 in 14.2 overs (P Vidyuth 4/6, M Silambarasan 2/6, V Sanjeev Kumar 2/14); Guru Nanak College 205/6 in 20 overs (S Arun 53, S Ganesh 59, R Anirudh Seshadhri 36*, S Kishan Kumar 2/26, Munish Varma 2/32) bt SRM IST 133 in 17.2 overs (Munish Varma 33, N Sunil Krishna 3/12, A Varun Goud 2/22, B Aaditya 2/16, VP Diran 2/19)
