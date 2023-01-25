Nidhish, Vidyuth star as RKM Vivekananda College reaches final

CHENNAI: Nidhish S Rajagopal (122 not out off 58 balls, 8 fours, 9 sixes) delivered a captain’s performance at No.3 with an unbeaten century while left-arm spinner P Vidyuth (4/6) returned sensational figures as RKM Vivekananda College powered into the TNCA Future Talents T20 Inter-Collegiate Knockout Tournament final with a comfortable 164-run win over Loyola College at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Tuesday.

In the other semi-final, Guru Nanak College defeated SRM IST by 72 runs. The summit clash between RKM Vivekananda and Guru Nanak will be played at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Thursday.