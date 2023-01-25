Germany fights back to enter semi-finals

Germany struck in the 58th and 59th minute through captain Mats Grambusch and his younger brother Tom, respectively, to take the quarter-final to a penalty shootout, where it prevailed over a heart-broken England team 4-3.

The vociferous spectators at the Kalinga Stadium thought that England would wrap up the match comfortably after Zachary Wallace (12th) and Liam Ansell (33rd) had given it a 2-0 lead but, to their astonishment, the Germans came back roaring.