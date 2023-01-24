Representative image
Guru Nanak College eases past SRIHER, into semis

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A Varun Goud (65 not out off 40 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes), V Abishek (53 off 26 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) and V Yudheeswaran (3/9) sizzled for Guru Nanak College as it progressed to the TNCA Future Talents T20 Inter-Collegiate Knockout Tournament semi-finals with a 92-run victory over SRIHER at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Monday.

BRIEF SCORES: Pachaiyappas College 150/5 in 16 overs (J Ranjith Kumar 52, S Sanjay Shrinivas 40, A Vignesh 29*, Muohammed Kamil 2/28) lost to SRM IST 154/8 in 15.5 overs (GK Shyam 37, R Ram Arvindh 26, Shubhang Mishra 34, R Kaleeswaran 3/29, E Anbumani 2/25) via the VJD method – the match was reduced to 16 overs per team; Guru Nanak College 188/5 in 20 overs (S Arun 27, V Abishek 53, A Varun Goud 65*, D Praveen Kumar 3/32) bt SRIHER 96 in 20 overs (S Sourav 26, M Mani Bharathi 25, V Yudheeswaran 3/9, VP Diran 2/15, P Saravanan 2/8)

