Guru Nanak College eases past SRIHER, into semis

CHENNAI: A Varun Goud (65 not out off 40 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes), V Abishek (53 off 26 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) and V Yudheeswaran (3/9) sizzled for Guru Nanak College as it progressed to the TNCA Future Talents T20 Inter-Collegiate Knockout Tournament semi-finals with a 92-run victory over SRIHER at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Monday.