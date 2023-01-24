Ashutosh hits ton for Railways against TN on second day
CHENNAI: Ashutosh Sharma (100 off 56 balls, 12 fours, 7 sixes) hit a quick-fire century while fellow lower-order batter Harsh Tyagi struck 85 (156 balls, 6 fours, 5 sixes) as Railways put 451 on the board in the first innings before being bowled out by Tamil Nadu on the second day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath (4/104) was the chief contributor for Tamil Nadu with four scalps.
In reply, the southern side stood at 173 for three at stumps, thanks to half-centuries from opener S Aravind (68 off 80 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes) and No.4 M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (50 batting off 68 balls, 9 fours).
BRIEF SCORES: Railways 451 in 128.3 overs (Rudra Dhanday 40, Abhishek Pandey 42, Kush Marathe 68, Kartikey Kushwaha 38, Harsh Tyagi 85, Ashutosh Sharma 100, Rajat Nirwal 26, S Mohan Prasath 4/104, U Mukilesh 2/27) vs Tamil Nadu 173/3 in 51 overs (S Aravind 68, Daryl S Ferrario 31, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 50*)
