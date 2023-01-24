Sports

3rd ODI: India win toss New Zealand, opt to bowl

India made two changes, bringing in Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.
Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham during toss
Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham during toss
INDORE: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third ODI here on Tuesday.

For New Zealand, Doug Bracewell replaced Henry Shipley in the playing XI.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

