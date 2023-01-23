Youngsters Kunlavut, An clinch India Open titles

The Dane was the odds-on favourite to win the India Open men’s title as he held a 6-0 career head-to-head record against the Thai player, with victories at the World Championships final and Denmark Open last year. But, Kunlavut seemed all set to buck the trend as he did not allow Axelsen to play his attacking game. It helped him to lead 7-4 and then 16-13 in the opening game, but Axelsen was always breathing down his neck and once the former’s forehand hit the net, the Dane was 19-18 up.