Top seed Swiatek, Gauff stunned; Tsitsipas survives

World No.1 Swiatek was sent packing by Elena Rybakina in the early match at the Rod Laver Arena, the Pole falling 4-6, 4-6 to the Kazak Wimbledon winner who started her tournament in the Melbourne Park wilderness of Court 13. Rybakina shrugged off the scheduling snub before the fourth round showdown, but used it as fuel in her first appearance on centre court.