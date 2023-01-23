Railways dominates first day’s play against Tamil Nadu
CHENNAI: Ashutosh Sharma (77 batting off 40 balls, 7 fours, 7 sixes) smashed a half-century in double quick time while Kush Marathe (68 off 167 balls, 6 fours) struck a patient fifty as Railways reached 331 for six against Tamil Nadu at stumps on the opening day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Ashutosh and Harsh Tyagi (34 batting) put on 104 runs off just 88 balls for the unbroken seventh-wicket partnership to take Railways past the 300-run mark.
BRIEF SCORES: Railways 331/6 in 90 overs (Rudra Dhanday 40, Abhishek Pandey 42, Kush Marathe 68, Kartikey Kushwaha 38, Harsh Tyagi 34*, Ashutosh Sharma 77*, S Mohan Prasath 2/81) vs Tamil Nadu
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android