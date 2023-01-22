Andrew all praise for Indians’ game

CHENNAI: Ahmedabad Defenders universal Andrew Kohut was full of praise for his Indian teammates, who, according to him, operate at a high level.

“The level [of volleyball] is very good. I was actually pretty surprised looking at how well trained the players are. How they all connect on the court… it is very cool to see. It is very different and it is fun to watch,” American Andrew, one of the two overseas recruits in the Defenders squad, told DT Next in a recent interaction.

"So far, we are pretty high up there right now (talking about the team's training sessions). There are tiny things that can be tweaked. Most players have been consistent. They jump very high and have a good IQ. We have good players all around," said Andrew. Giving an insight into his volleyball career, the 22-year-old Andrew said: "I started playing when I was 15; I played at a small school in North Carolina. I got an opportunity to play in Czech Republic. I was there for two months. I then signed up to play in India. I got the call via my manager, who was asked if I would be interested to play in India. I am here now. So far, India is definitely my favourite place (country)."

He added: “Ahmedabad (he was there for a few days ahead of the camp) and Chennai have been very different. Chennai… the nature… the trees are more beautiful than those in Ahmedabad.”