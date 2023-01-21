Sports

Andy Murray's exhausting Australian Open ends with loss

MELBOURNE: Three-time major champion Andy Murray's exhausting run at the Australian Open ended in the third round after a loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

The 35-year-old Murray had won two marathons just to get to this point at Melbourne Park, where he is a five-time finalist.

This match went about 3 1/2 hours and Bautista Agut won 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4 at Margaret Court Arena on Saturday night.

That took Murray's total time on court this week to more than 14 hours. He won a five-setter in the first round and another in the second round that did not finish until after 4 a.m.

