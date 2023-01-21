Adnan sends RKM Vivekananda into semis

CHENNAI: Opening batter Muhammed Adnan Khan (126 off 58 balls, 10 fours, 10 sixes) smashed a scintillating century while M Silambarasan (4/25) bagged four wickets as RKM Vivekananda College progressed to the TNCA Future Talents T20 Inter-Collegiate Knockout Tournament semi-finals with a 141-run win over SSN College at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Saturday.

BRIEF SCORES: Loyola College 183/6 in 20 overs (M Vishal 30, S Sunil Rithik 58, Shubhan Krishnan Sridhar 51, Ashok Kumar 2/41) bt Presidency College 76 in 18.1 overs (P Vignesh 3/14, Karan Hamir Sampat 2/14, K Vaidyanathan 2/2); RKM Vivekananda College 235/2 in 20 overs (Muhammed Adnan Khan 126, J Ajay Chetan 46, V Sanjeev Kumar 29*, SG Karneswaran 2/62) bt SSN College 94 in 14.5 overs (M Silambarasan 4/25, P Vidyuth 2/21, V Sanjeev Kumar 2/6)