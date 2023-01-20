Usha promises justice to wrestlers

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association on Friday formed a seven-member committee, including M C Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by top grapplers. The allegations have been made by some of the country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya. Besides legendary boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar, the panel also includes archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation of India (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav. The committee also has two advocates -- Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra -- and former shuttler Alaknanda Ashok. The decision was taken during the IOA’s emergency Executive Council meeting, which was attended by the likes of Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar, along with IOA president PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey. Shiva Keshvan was a special invitee to the meeting. IOA president Usha has assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out by the panel to ensure justice.