India to face Belgium if it beats NZ

Rourkela: Host India will face defending champion Belgium in the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup if it beats New Zealand in the crossover match in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

India had finished second in Pool D behind England on goal difference, forcing the home side to play in the crossovers round. It needed to beat Wales by a margin of eight goals in its final pool match on Thursday to directly qualify for the quarterfinals, but could only notch up a 4-2 win.

The top team of each of the four pools directly qualifies for the quarterfinals while the second and third-placed sides feature in crossover matches to fill up the remaining four slots in the last eight stage.

In the first Pool B match of the day at the Birsa Munda Stadium, Belgium hammered Japan 7-1 to top the group and directly qualify for the quarterfinals.