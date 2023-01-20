IBA opens registration for Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023

LAUSANNE(SWITZERLAND): International Boxing Association (IBA) has opened the registration of athletes for the upcoming IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, set to take place from March 15 to 26 in New Delhi.

The competitions will be held in 12 weight classes and each country can register one athlete per category. For the first time in a while, the seeding will be applied based on the official IBA Rankings.

From January 15-17, the IBA delegation led by Secretary General and CEO, George Yerolimpos visited New Delhi for an inspection. During the first site visit, the arena of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships was confirmed, which is the 6000-seat KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) is fully formed and is led by Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). The IBA delegation visited official hotels and held meetings with the transport and accommodation departments of the LOC.

"The preparations are going full speed. We know that the LOC has extensive experience hosting major events in New Delhi, and the Boxing Federation of India will play a pivotal role in the success of the event. I appreciate all the enthusiasm and dedication of the LOC and believe that they will deliver a great experience for our athletes and guests in March," Yerolimpos said.

BFI President noted the high level of development of the sport in India that will make the women's flagship event, coming to New Delhi for the third time in history, a very special one.

"A delegation led by the Secretary General of IBA, George Yerolimpos came to review the venue and sites for the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship 2023.

They were quite pleased with the arrangements and were confident that India will once again host a grand sporting spectacle. The fact that India happens to be one of the most powerful women's boxing hubs of the world adds to the excitement of the boxing fraternity as well as the fans alike," Singh claimed.

The opening ceremony will take place on March 15 at the K D Jadhav Indoor Hall with preliminaries and quarterfinals scheduled from March 16-23, while semi-finals to take place on March 25 and the finals on March 26.