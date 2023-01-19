Sports

Pachaiyappas College, SRM IST through to last-8

In another last-16 match, opener Vignesh S Iyer smashed a quick-fire 53 not out (18 balls, 3 fours, 6 sixes) for SRM IST, which crushed Sir Theagaraya College by 10 wickets.
CHENNAI: R Kaleeswaran (4/7) produced a match-winning four-wicket haul as Pachaiyappas College thrashed AM Jain College by 111 runs in the pre-quarterfinals of the TNCA Future Talents T20 Inter-Collegiate Knockout Tournament at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Thursday. In another last-16 match, opener Vignesh S Iyer smashed a quick-fire 53 not out (18 balls, 3 fours, 6 sixes) for SRM IST, which crushed Sir Theagaraya College by 10 wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: Pachaiyappas College 159/6 in 20 overs (A Vignesh 49*, Shri Kumaran 2/27, Prasanth 2/29) bt AM Jain College 48 in 15.2 overs (R Kaleeswaran 4/7, R Krithick Babu 2/5); Sir Theagaraya College 99 in 15.5 overs (M Vallarasu 68, GS Samuvel Raj 3/12, S Kishan Kumar 2/33) lost to SRM IST 101/0 in 6 overs (GK Shyam 40*, Vignesh S Iyer 53*)

