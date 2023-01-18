Virat closes in on Babar Azam following rapid ICC ODI rankings rise

DUBAI: Former India captain Virat Kohli has been rewarded for his excellent recent form by rising up the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings.

During India's recent ODI series win over Sri Lanka, Kohli hit two hundred and amassed a staggering 283 runs from three innings. As a result, he climbed two spots to fourth place on the recent list of ODI batters.

While Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, maintains a commanding lead with 887 rating points, Kohli increased his total to 750 points and is now closely pursuing Rassie van der Dussen (766) and Quinton de Kock (759) in second and third place, respectively.

Kohli isn't the only India player to move up on the latest rankings that were released by the ICC, with teammates Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav also well compensated for their performances against Sri Lanka.

Gill hit a century and a fifty during the series and his 207 runs at an average of 69 helped the opener improve 10 spots to 26th overall on the rankings for ODI batters.

Siraj makes the most notable jump, rising 15 ranks to third on the list of ODI bowlers as a result of his nine series wickets. He increases to a career-best rating of 685 points to cut the gap on pacesetters Trent Boult (730) and Josh Hazlewood.

Kuldeep was promoted seven spots to 21st on the most recent list of bowlers in recognition of his five wickets in just two games against Sri Lanka.

Following the recent conclusion of their ODI series in Karachi, a trio of players from Pakistan and New Zealand also rose in the rankings.

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, scored 164 runs during the series and climbed three spots to the eighth spot overall on the most recent batter rankings. Teammate Devon Conway, who scored a century and fifty runs in the three games, moved up from outside the top 100 to the fifty-first spot.

The main mover for Pakistan was left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who rose 12 ranks to 28th on the list of bowlers after taking six wickets in the series.