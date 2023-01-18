Sports

TN's Praggnanandhaa beats World no:2 Ding Liren

In the 4th round, Praggnanandhaa faced World no: 2 Ding Liren and defeated him after 73 moves.
India's young chess player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa
CHENNAI: India's young chess player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa had an amazing victory against world no: 2 player Ding Liren in the ongoing Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Netherlands.

At the end of the 4th round, Pragnananda stood in the 4th position with 2.5 points. It is also noteworthy that he drew the match in the first 3 rounds.

