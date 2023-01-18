TN's Praggnanandhaa beats World no:2 Ding Liren

CHENNAI: India's young chess player Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa had an amazing victory against world no: 2 player Ding Liren in the ongoing Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Netherlands.

In the 4th round, Praggnanandhaa faced World no: 2 Ding Liren and defeated him after 73 moves.

At the end of the 4th round, Pragnananda stood in the 4th position with 2.5 points. It is also noteworthy that he drew the match in the first 3 rounds.