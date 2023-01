Sameer guides UP to 6-wicket win over TN

CHENNAI: Skipper and middle-order batter Sameer Rizvi smashed a match-winning 158 not out (107 balls, 11 fours, 13 sixes) as Uttar Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu by six wickets on the final day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match in Lucknow on Wednesday. Chasing 315 for victory, Uttar Pradesh, which began on its overnight score of two without loss, reached its target in just 59.1 overs, courtesy of aggressive batting from No.4 Sameer. Sameer and Swastik (30 not out) put on 137 runs off just 20.2 overs for the unbroken fifth-wicket partnership to take the team home.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 152 & 485 lost to Uttar Pradesh 323 & 316/4 in 59.1 overs (Harsh Tyagi 65, Sameer Rizvi 158*, Swastik 30*). Points: Uttar Pradesh 6(9); Tamil Nadu 0(8)