Mithul powers SSN College into quarters

In another last-16 match, P Vidyuth (4/4) and V Sanjeev Kumar (4/24) bagged four wickets each for RKM Vivekananda College, which decimated Anna University by nine wickets.
CHENNAI: Captain and opener M Mithul Raj (106 nout out off 56 balls, 17 fours, 2 sixes) hit an unbeaten ton while No.3 Rahul Ayyappan Harish scored a quick-fire 79 (41 balls, 12 fours, 3 sixes) as SSN College crushed New College by 100 runs in the TNCA Future Talents T20 Inter-Collegiate Tournament pre-quarterfinals at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Wednesday. In another last-16 match, P Vidyuth (4/4) and V Sanjeev Kumar (4/24) bagged four wickets each for RKM Vivekananda College, which decimated Anna University by nine wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: SSN College 234/2 in 20 overs (M Mithul Raj 106*, Rahul Ayyappan Harish 79, C Sakthi Santosh 26*) bt New College 134/7 in 20 overs (JA Syed Ibrahim 43, Syed Shafiq Ahamed 25, K Jai Kishore Nath 27, MS Shriram 3/19, S Mohanakumar 2/16); Anna University 71 in 16.5 overs (P Vidyuth 4/4, V Sanjeev Kumar 4/24) lost to RKM Vivekananda College 76/1 in 5.3 overs (R Vimal Khumar 31*, Nidhish S Rajagopal 38*)

