U-19 Women's T20 WC: Shafali, Shweta power India to 123-run win over UAE

Shafali's dismissal in the ninth over brought little relief, as the incoming batters kept going for their runs. UAE was not helped by their poor fielding effort, which saw them drop Richa Ghosh (49 from 29 with five fours and two sixes) on four occasions.

India finished the innings at 219/3 in their 20 overs, the first-ever 200-plus total in the tournament. Indhuja Nandakumar, Mahika Gaur and Samaira Dharnidharka took a wicket each for UAE.

Chasing a mammoth total of 220 runs, UAE went big early on but India put a brake on their scoring rate after dismissing Theertha Satish (16 from 5).

Thereafter, disciplined bowling from India ensured that UAE never came close to winning the game.

Lavanya Keny (24 off 54 balls), Mahika Gaur (26 off 26 balls) crossed the 20-run mark but their sluggish knocks meant that their side ended their innings at 97/5, losing by 122 runs.

Shabnam MD, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra took a wicket each for India. Shafali's knock earned her the 'Man of the Match' award.