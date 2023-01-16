TNCA T20 knockout tournament for college teams from today

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will organise the TNCA Future Talents T20 Tournament at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Velachery from January 17 to 26. The tournament, sponsored by Twenty First Century Media Pvt. Ltd., will feature 16 college teams and be hosted in a knockout format. All 15 matches will be streamed live on the FanCode platform, said a press release from the Association.

PARTICIPATING TEAMS: Loyola College, DB Jain College, Presidency College, MCC (Tambaram), SSN College, New College, Anna University, Sri RKM Vivekananda College, Pachaiyappas College, AM Jain College, Sir Theagaraya College, SRM IST, SRIHER, IIT Madras, DG Vaishnav College and Guru Nanak College (host)