Messi winning WC just edges it out: Former Manchester United defender

Speaking on current Manchester United's performance after the World Cup, the former legendary defender said the team was strong.

"Obviously, we have been doing well since the World Cup. I mean, I suppose it was one of those times as a fan when you wished the game did not end. It was a refreshing change from what everyone else was doing. After the World Cup, I believe everyone returned to their home grounds with full energy. You know we have been able to change personnel a few times and yet the team never stopped looking strong. Like I have had that time too when United changed the team a lot and yet have not got those results that we needed. So, we had to play the strongest eleven. But you can see the confidence running through the team in lots of positions," he said, according to Manchester United press release.

"One of the obvious ones is Marcus Rushford, who is looking very fit and ready to pounce on anything. His ability to score goals is also a huge asset to the team. The defence is once again outstanding; I mean, the few times he changes, he comes in the middle and saves it. Also, with the team looking so strong in unity and not allowing many goals, we now have some clean sheets. So, I believe the manager has the team performing admirably," he added.

Brown also talked about Indian football. "Obviously, the structure is required, and when I arrived, things were in the process of being built. The main issue is that as a child, all I did was play football, whereas, in India, all the kids I knew played cricket. That is perfectly acceptable. All it takes is a small change in structure to effect change, and you will notice a difference in children's abilities and technique as they grow."