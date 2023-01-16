Chennaiyin signs central defender Bikash on a multi-year deal

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Monday announced the signing of young Indian central defender Bikash Yumnam on a multi-year deal. The 19-year-old Bikash, who made his professional debut in 2019 for Indian Arrows in the I-League, has moved from second-division outfit RoundGlass Punjab FC to Chennaiyin. “I am excited to be a part of CFC. I am thankful to the management for this opportunity and I am looking forward to the [rest of the] season,” said Bikash, who is set for his first taste of the top-tier Indian Super League. The Manipur-born Bikash, Chennaiyin’s first signing of the January transfer window, was the first Indian to feature in The Guardian’s list of next generation footballers, in 2020. In a media release, CFC said that Bikash would be available for selection for the home match against ATK Mohun Bagan here on Saturday.
