When Nissan and R Ashwin catalysed city golfers

Golfers do not need an incentive to hit the MGC course on a Sunday in January. The weather is just perfect. However, it was a particularly balmy day and the players did not mind being out in their plus fours from morning till afternoon. The course, which had become a tad unkempt, had been worked on and tamed. With the morning sun being kinder, everyone got down to the serious business of competing against the course. The wind picked up during the game, adding an element of intrigue.