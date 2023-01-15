Sailor Nethra credits psychologist for progress

“They (DSF) have been helping me primarily with my psychologist. They introduced me to my psychologist, whose help I sought the most. It has been very helpful. I had a session with him an hour ago. It has played a huge role in my progress as a sailor. Psychologist, nutritionist and physio… people who are hard to find for athletes abroad. When I do not have sufficient funds to travel abroad, they help me there too,” Nethra told DT Next in a recent virtual interaction.