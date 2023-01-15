Sai Kishore up for captaincy challenge

CHENNAI: Out of the blue on Friday, the Tamil Nadu men’s senior selection committee handed the red-ball captaincy duties to premier left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who has never led a team at any level in the past.

Sai Kishore, who had been named the vice-captain at the start of the Ranji Trophy season, replaced Baba Indrajith as the skipper after Tamil Nadu produced below-par performances in its first five matches, from which it secured only eight points.

The 26-year-old will lead the southern side in its last two group stage games – inconsequential ones since Tamil Nadu is out of reckoning for knockout qualification – against Assam and Saurashtra at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here this month.

Despite not having any prior experience, Sai Kishore is positive about taking to captaincy like a fish to water. “Irrespective of whether I was the captain or not, I played as a leader in every format. Since I became a main member of this team, it has been about winning trophies. We will give everything for the team; we will take [selection] calls for the team. Whatever happens after that, happens,” Sai Kishore, a mainstay in the Tamil Nadu eleven across formats, told DT Next on Saturday.

At the same time, Sai Kishore admitted that taking up the responsibility midway through the season was challenging. “We (the players) are all in this together; we win together and we lose together. Not qualifying for the next round hurts, but it does not mean that we did not put in the hard work. It is just a matter of time [before we get better],” added Sai Kishore.

When asked about his captaincy style, Sai Kishore replied: “You can expect the team to play as one. Oru tennis ball match aadra team epdi aadum? 50 runs defend panra team epdi aadum?

It would play with a lot of heart, right? That is what you can expect from us.”