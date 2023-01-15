Rashford stars in United’s comeback win over City

The host had the best chances of a tense first half at Old Trafford, with Rashford seeing a tame effort blocked on the line by Manuel Akanji, while the visitor struggled to get going. City was much improved after the break, and the pressure told as Grealish stepped off the bench to head his side into the lead in the 60th minute. Barely 190 seconds after coming on, he got on the end of a superb cross from the potent assist-maker Kevin De Bruyne.