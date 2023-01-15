Rashford stars in United’s comeback win over City
MANCHESTER: The in-form Marcus Rashford scored a late winner as Manchester United came from behind to defeat rival Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday, dragging Erik ten Hag’s rejuvenated team back into the Premier League title race sooner than anyone expected.
England forward Rashford completed the turnaround eight minutes from time to score for the seventh successive match in all competitions, the first United player to do so since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008. The host had looked beaten after Jack Grealish had headed City in front just at the hour-mark, with the defending champion looking in control until Bruno Fernandes levelled in controversial fashion in the 78th minute.
A ninth successive victory in all competitions for United (38 points) was celebrated with real vigour as it moved to within a point of the second-placed City (39 points), giving Arsenal (44 points) the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the standings with a win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
“Scoring a goal and winning the game, that is always the aim. This game (the derby) is a little special,” Rashford told BT Sport. “It is a change of dynamics. I have said many times but options off the bench even when we have had injures, players out of position, everyone is putting a shift in. Anything is possible. We are very pleased to come back and win.”
The host had the best chances of a tense first half at Old Trafford, with Rashford seeing a tame effort blocked on the line by Manuel Akanji, while the visitor struggled to get going. City was much improved after the break, and the pressure told as Grealish stepped off the bench to head his side into the lead in the 60th minute. Barely 190 seconds after coming on, he got on the end of a superb cross from the potent assist-maker Kevin De Bruyne.
However, United produced a remarkable turnaround out of nowhere. There was a huge element of controversy about United’s equaliser in the 78th minute, with Rashford initially flagged offside as Fernandes swept the ball home, but the goal was given following a quick VAR review, much to City’s incredulity.
Rashford was then the hero once again, sliding home a pinpoint cross from substitute Alejandro Garnacho to snatch a thrilling late win for United, which beat City for only the second time in its last eight attempts at home in the League.
Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion secured a thumping 3-0 win over Liverpool at home, thanks to a brace from Solly March, who netted once in each half.
RESULT: Manchester United 2 (B Fernandes 78, M Rashford 82) bt Manchester City 1 (J Grealish 60); Brighton & Hove Albion 3 (S March 46 & 53, D Welbeck 81) bt Liverpool 0
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android