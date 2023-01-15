JSW Sports signs Pawan on multi-year deal

CHENNAI: JSW Sports on Friday announced the signing of India international and Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat on a multi-year deal. As part of the association, Pawan’s commercial and brand partnerships will be managed exclusively by JSW Sports, which also owns Pro Kabaddi League franchise Haryana Steelers. “JSW Sports is one of the frontrunners in the sports marketing industry and I am thrilled to be associated with it,” said Pawan, who is currently away from action after undergoing a surgery on his knee. “The organisation has helped several sport stars grow their brand value and it is something I am keen to do, besides contributing to the overall growth of kabaddi in the country,” Pawan added.