Warner hints at retirement, 2023 likely to be his last yr in int'l cricket

"I have got my sights set on the 2024 [T20] World Cup as well, so finishing in the Americas, that would be nice to top it off with a win over there, pending selection," added the opener.

Warner has been an exceptional servant to Australian cricket across all formats since 2009.

In 101 Test matches so far, Warner has scored 8,132 runs at an average of 46.20. He has 25 centuries and 34 fifties in the format, with the best individual score of 335*.

Warner has also featured in 141 ODIs for Aussies, in which he has scored 6,007 runs at an average of 45.16. He has 19 centuries and 27 fifties in the format, with the best individual score of 179.

Warner has also had a decorated T20I career as a batter. In 99 matches, he has scored 2,894 runs at an average of 32.88. He has one century and 24 half-centuries in this format, with the best score of 100.