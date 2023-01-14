Maharashtra, TN Ranji ends in drab draw

PUNE: Tamil Nadu had to settle for a solitary point in its drawn Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra here on Friday. Tamil Nadu remains sixth in the Elite Group ‘B’ table with 8 points from five matches. It has two ‘home’ matches remaining against Assam and group-topper Saurashtra beginning next week. Maharashtra scored 364 for five in its second innings with captain Ankit Bawne unbeaten on 152 when the curtains came down on the match. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu state senior selection committee named R Sai Kishore as the captain and Pradosh Ranjan Paul as the vice-captain for the last two matches.