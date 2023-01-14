Aththis CC is Thiruvallur League 3rd Division champion
CHENNAI: Aththis CC emerged triumphant in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship Third Division by winning six of its seven matches while Thiruvallur CC finished runner-up with five wins. After coming first and second respectively, Aththis CC and Thiruvallur CC earned promotion to the Second Division. R Paul Johnson of Thiruvallur CC finished as the Third Division’s top-scorer with 300 runs (including 1 century and 2 half-centuries), with V Ajay from Parthasarathy MCC being adjudged the best bowler with 17 wickets. For the title-winning team Aththis CC, V Tharun Kumar (187 runs, 2 half-centuries) and U Raj Kumar (12 wickets) were the leading performers.
