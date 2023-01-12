TN makes confident reply to Maharashtra’s 446

PUNE: Tamil Nadu made a confident reply to Maharashtra’s 446 on the second day of the Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday. The visitor finished Day two’s play at 267 for four with the in-form southpaw Pradosh Ranjan Paul batting on 74 (114b, 10x4) and keeping him company was Vijay Shankar not out on 41 (82b, 5x4). Earlier, wicketkeeper N Jagadeesan struck 77 (98b, 11x4, 1x6) after losing his opening partner Sai Sudharsan for zero in the first over. Tamil Nadu captain B Indrajith contributed 47 (73b, 5x4). For the host, seamer Pradeep Dadhe picked up two wickets for 54 runs. Maharashtra which began the day’s proceedings at its overnight score of 350 for six added another 96 runs with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad narrowly missing out on a double hundred by getting out for 195 (184b, 24x4, 8x6). TN’s fast bowler Sandeep Warrier continued his impressive form taking three wickets for 105 runs. Ruturaj received good support from Azim Kazi who struck 88 (125b, 6x4, 4x6).