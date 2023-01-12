Ladies vie for Christmas Cup

CHENNAI: Lady golfers at Cosmo TNGF teed off in style for the Christmas Cup on Wednesday.

Played in the Bogey format, the golfers had to ensure their margin of error on every stroke was minimal. Being the first ladies tournament in 2023, the players gave their best, considering that the course continues to play long and many golfers are finding it difficult to defend their handicap. Gayathri Kesavamurthy and Usha Sridhar were tied at the top with identical Bogey scores and the former was declared winner with a better back nine. Uma Hataria came a close third.