Innings win for Tamil Nadu over Manipur

Resuming from its overnight score of 18 for one in its second innings, Manipur was bowled out for 238.
COIMBATORE: R Sonu Yadav came up with a match-winning spell of five for 46 to help Tamil Nadu thrash Manipur by an innings and 215 runs in the Col. CK Nayudu U-25 Trophy on Tuesday. Resuming from its overnight score of 18 for one in its second innings, Manipur was bowled out for 238. Tamil Nadu won with a bonus point and will next take on Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow on January 15.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 545 for seven decl. bt Manipur 92 & 238 in 92 overs (Kh. Santosh 40, A Rakesh 71, R Sonu Yadav 5/46). Points: TN 7(8) ; Manipur 0 (0)

