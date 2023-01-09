M Yohanya powers Tamil Nadu women’s U-15 team into semis

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner M Yohanya (4/15 off 5 overs) delivered a match-winning performance as Tamil Nadu entered the semi-finals of the Women’s Under-15 One Day Trophy (35-over tournament) with a 26-run win over Punjab in the last-eight stage in Jaipur on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu put 176 for six on the board, thanks to 40+ contributions from A Madhumitha (49), BM Shrinidhi (46) and BG Jaishri (43). While Madhumitha and Shrinidhi put on 84 runs for the fourth wicket, Jaishri and Yohanya (12 not out) added a quick-fire 50 off just 28 balls for the seventh wicket.

In the second essay, Punjab was cruising at 107 for three in the 23rd over, but Yohanya turned the match in Tamil Nadu’s favour by picking up four wickets in double quick time.

In the last-four phase, Tamil Nadu will face Haryana on Tuesday.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 176/6 in 35 overs (A Madhumitha 49, BM Shrinidhi 46, BG Jaishri 43, Neeshu 2/29, Chinmey Jain 2/27) bt Punjab 150 in 32.1 overs (Harsimranjit 47, Harsimrat Kaur 31, M Yohanya 4/15, S Kanashri 3/35)