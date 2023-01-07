After eking out a narrow last-ball win in the opener, India fell short by 16 runs as Sri Lanka levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Sports

TROPHY OR ATROPHY? Pacers in focus as India looks to clinch against SL

After eking out a narrow last-ball win in the opener, India fell short by 16 runs as Sri Lanka levelled the three-match series 1-1.